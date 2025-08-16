Sports on TV for Sunday, August 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 17 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS1 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

CW — AVP League: The Manhattan Beach Open, Semifinals and Finals, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game – Team Cube vs. Team Clyde, Playoffs – Chicago Triplets vs. LA Riot AND Miami 305 vs. Dallas Power, Dallas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — LSU at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Championship Match, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Prix Jacques Le Marois: From Deauville-La Touques Racecourse, Deauville, France

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake (Wash.) vs. TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver (British Columbia) vs. TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Honolulu vs. TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Arraijan (Panama) vs. TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle vs. N.Y. Mets, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Seattle vs. N.Y. Mets, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Canterbury-Bankstown at North Queensland

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz – Day 2, Rugen, Germany

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Southampton at Ipswich Town

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Pescara at Parma, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Atletico Madrid at Espanyol

4 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Golden State

_____

