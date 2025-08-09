Sports on TV for Sunday, August 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, August 10 AUTO RACING 1 p.m. FS1 — Indy NXT…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 10

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT: IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Aberdeen

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Leicester City FC

3 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at Chicago

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix

9 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas

