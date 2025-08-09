Sports on TV for Sunday, August 10

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, August 10
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT: IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
10 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
Noon
NBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla. (Taped)
2 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Aberdeen
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Leicester City FC
3 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at Chicago
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Dallas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix
9 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas
