Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 31

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 31

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, Ill.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago

4 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina, Atlanta

4 p.m.

NFLN — Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Virginia Union vs. Miles, Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Winston-Salem at Tuskegee

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ABC — Broadway Block Party: Kentucky vs. Nebraska, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Texas at Wisconsin

FS1 — State Farm Showcase: TCU at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Broadway Block Party: Purdue vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Kansas vs. Creighton, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

FOX — State Farm Showcase: Arizona St. vs. Penn St., Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

SECN — Broadway Block Party: Illinois at Vanderbilt

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 9, 121.4 miles, Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray, Spain (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FOX — The Jockey Club Gold Cup: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. South Africa, Group A, York, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Genoa

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coffel vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Golden State

