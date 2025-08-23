Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 24 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS2 — FIM MotoGP:…

Sunday, Aug. 24

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of Hungary, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfokajar, Hungary

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Week 11: All-Star Game – Team BIG vs. Team 3 AND Championship – Chicago Triplets vs. Miami 305, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — AVCA First Serve: Pittsburgh vs. Florida, Lincoln, Neb.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — AVCA First Serve: Stanford at Nebraska

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2, 99 miles, Alba to Limone Piemont, Italy (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Finals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

4:30 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Finals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA — The U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Final Round, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Parma at Juventus

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Coffey vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championship Pool Play: U.S. vs. Argentina, Pool D – Preliminary Phase, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Minnesota

