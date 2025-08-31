Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 1 AUTO RACING Noon FS1 — NHRA: The Cornwell…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 1

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals – Round 1, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals – Finals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

CFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Calgary

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at North Carolina

ESPNU — TCU at North Carolina (SkyCast)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

FOX — State Farm Showcase: Penn St. vs. TCU, Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — State Farm Showcase: Arizona St. at Pittsburgh

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: California vs. Denver, Semifinal, Chester, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — PLL Stars & Stripes Classic: Green Berets vs. Navy SEALs, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Cincinnati (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (4:05 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Arizona (8:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Bay FC at Angel City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: U.S. vs. Canada, Round of 16, Bangkok

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: Turkey vs. Slovenia, Round of 16, Bangkok

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Minnesota

10 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Seattle

