Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 1
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals – Round 1, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals – Finals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Calgary
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at North Carolina
ESPNU — TCU at North Carolina (SkyCast)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
FOX — State Farm Showcase: Penn St. vs. TCU, Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — State Farm Showcase: Arizona St. at Pittsburgh
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: California vs. Denver, Semifinal, Chester, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — PLL Stars & Stripes Classic: Green Berets vs. Navy SEALs, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Cincinnati (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (4:05 p.m.)
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Arizona (8:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Bay FC at Angel City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: U.S. vs. Canada, Round of 16, Bangkok
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championships: Turkey vs. Slovenia, Round of 16, Bangkok
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Minnesota
10 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Seattle
