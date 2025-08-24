Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 25
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — AVCA First Serve: Kansas vs. Penn St., Sioux Falls, S.D.
9 p.m.
BTN — AVCA First Serve: Texas A&M vs. Minnesota, Sioux Falls, S.D.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Inter Milan
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Netz vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coffey vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
