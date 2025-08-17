Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 18 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m. ESPN — Little…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 18

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Barquisimeto (Venezuela), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Irmo (S.C.) vs. Las Vegas, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Cruz (Aruba) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Fairfield (Conn.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.), U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at L.A. Angels

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Leeds United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Seattle

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Singles Final

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

YOUTH BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

