Sports on TV for Monday, Aug. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 18
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Barquisimeto (Venezuela), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Irmo (S.C.) vs. Las Vegas, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Cruz (Aruba) vs. Taipei (Chinese Taipei), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Fairfield (Conn.) vs. Sioux Falls (S.D.), U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at L.A. Angels
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Cincinnati at Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Leeds United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Seattle
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles Final
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Singles Final
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
YOUTH BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.