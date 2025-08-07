Sports on TV for Friday, August 8

(All times Eastern)
Friday, August 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
12:40 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: Week 8 – Day 1, Dallas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Noon
FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
8 p.m.
FS2 — The Dan Patch Stakes: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino Racetrack, Anderson, Ind.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — The Dan Patch Stakes: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino Racetrack, Anderson, Ind.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Carolina vs. Utah, Boston
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Midwest Region, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Metro Region, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Northwest Region, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (8:15 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Texas (9:05 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Washington at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Carolina
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Ipswich Town FC at Birmingham City
10:55 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tigres UANL
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — New York at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Las Vegas
