Sports on TV for Friday, August 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

12:40 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 8 – Day 1, Dallas

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Noon

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

8 p.m.

FS2 — The Dan Patch Stakes: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino Racetrack, Anderson, Ind.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Dan Patch Stakes: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino Racetrack, Anderson, Ind.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Carolina vs. Utah, Boston

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Midwest Region, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Metro Region, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Northwest Region, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (8:15 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Texas (9:05 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Washington at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Ipswich Town FC at Birmingham City

10:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tigres UANL

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — New York at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.