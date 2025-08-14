Sports on TV for Friday, August 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Hawthorn
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Sydney
AUTO RACING
2:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
5:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Richmond, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
Noon
FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Las Vegas vs. Bonney Lake, Wash., U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Cruz, Aruba vs. Arraijan, Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
CNBC — Cal Ripken World Series: TBD, U.S. Championship – Babe Ruth League, Branson, Mo.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Fairfield, Conn. vs. Honolulu, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
10 p.m.
CNBC — Cal Ripken World Series: TBD, International Championship – Babe Ruth League, Branson, Mo.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL World Tournament – Finals: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, Charlotte, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Texas at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Liverpool
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Detroit City FC at North Carolina FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Washington at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Brno, Czechia
_____
