Sports on TV for Friday, August 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 15 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 6 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Hawthorn

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Sydney

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Richmond, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

Noon

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Barquisimeto, Venezuela, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Las Vegas vs. Bonney Lake, Wash., U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Santa Cruz, Aruba vs. Arraijan, Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

CNBC — Cal Ripken World Series: TBD, U.S. Championship – Babe Ruth League, Branson, Mo.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Fairfield, Conn. vs. Honolulu, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

10 p.m.

CNBC — Cal Ripken World Series: TBD, International Championship – Babe Ruth League, Branson, Mo.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL World Tournament – Finals: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Texas at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Liverpool

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Detroit City FC at North Carolina FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Washington at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Brno, Czechia

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.