Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
3:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
4:10 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Tarleton St. Army
7 p.m.
ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest
ESPNU __ Appalachian St. at Charlotte
FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — W. Illinois at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Colorado
FOX — Auburn at Baylor
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Sam Houston St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cent. Michigan at San Jose St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Kansas at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
SECN — Belmont at Vanderbilt
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Texas vs. Creighton, Madison, Wis.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Atlanta at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (7:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
10:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Baltimore at San Diego
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra
3:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Birmingham City at Leicester City
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Los Angeles
