Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

3:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

4:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Tarleton St. Army

7 p.m.

ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest

ESPNU __ Appalachian St. at Charlotte

FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — W. Illinois at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Colorado

FOX — Auburn at Baylor

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Sam Houston St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at San Jose St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Kansas at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

SECN — Belmont at Vanderbilt

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Texas vs. Creighton, Madison, Wis.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Atlanta at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

10:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Baltimore at San Diego

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra

3:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Birmingham City at Leicester City

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Los Angeles

