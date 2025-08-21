Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:05 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at North Melbourne

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The ARCA Madison 200 at Madison International Speedway, Madison International Speedway, Madison, Wis.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Ohio St. at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FOX — AVCA First Serve: Pittsburgh at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FOX — AVCA First Serve: Florida vs. Stanford, Lincoln, Neb.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Quarterfinals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at American Heritage (Fla.)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Hoover (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Toronto at Miami (7:10 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Kansas City at Detroit

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Minnesota at Tennessee

NFLN — Preseason: Atlanta at Dallas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World Cup 2025 Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group A, Sunderland, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at FC Juarez

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championship Pool Play: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Pool D – Preliminary Phase, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Golden State at Phoenix

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.