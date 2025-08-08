Sports on TV for August 9 – 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, August 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

12:05 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

3 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 8 – Day 2, Dallas

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 9: Houston Rig Hands vs. Miami 305, Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Chicago Triplets vs. Detroit, Los Angeles

CFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Toronto

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Third Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

CNBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

CNBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

CNBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Sword Dancer Invitational: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, Boston

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at N.Y. Yankees (2:05 p.m.) OR Miami at Atlanta (1:15 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Baltimore

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Green Bay

RODEO

6:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Hull City at Coventry City

10:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Atletico Madrid at Newcastle United

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Diego at Kansas City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Orlando

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL — Angel City at San Diego

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Chicago at Indiana

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 10

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT: IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla. (Taped)

2 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Aberdeen

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Leicester City FC

3 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at Chicago

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix

9 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.