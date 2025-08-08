Sports on TV for August 9 – 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Carlton
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
12:05 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
3 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
CW — AVP League: Week 8 – Day 2, Dallas
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — Week 9: Houston Rig Hands vs. Miami 305, Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Chicago Triplets vs. Detroit, Los Angeles
CFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Toronto
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Third Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.
CNBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
CNBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
CNBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Sword Dancer Invitational: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, Boston
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at N.Y. Yankees (2:05 p.m.) OR Miami at Atlanta (1:15 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Texas
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Baltimore
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Minnesota
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Green Bay
RODEO
6:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Hull City at Coventry City
10:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Atletico Madrid at Newcastle United
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Diego at Kansas City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Orlando
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL — Angel City at San Diego
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBS — Chicago at Indiana
Sunday, August 10
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT: IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
10 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
Noon
NBC — USAG Championships: The U.S. Classic, New Orleans
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla. (Taped)
2 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Sunrise, Fla.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Aberdeen
11:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield Wednesday at Leicester City FC
3 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at Chicago
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Dallas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix
9 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas
