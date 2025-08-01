Sports on TV for August 4 – 10

Adv02-03 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 4 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m. ESPN —…

Adv02-03

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 4

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, New England Region, Bristol, Conn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southeast Region, Warner Robins, Ga.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Metro Region, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southwest Region, Waco, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Great Lakes Region, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, West Region, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

_____

Tuesday, August 5

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

TRUTV — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Leon at Columbus, Phase One

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at New York

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Los Angeles

_____

Wednesday, August 6

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Atlanta

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Golden State

_____

Thursday, August 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, First Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Baltimore

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Charlotte FC, Phase One

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Phoenix

_____

Friday, August 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Noon

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Houston at N.Y. Yankees

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tigres UANL

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — New York at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, August 9

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

3 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Cup Series: The Mission 200 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 9: Houston Rig Hands vs. Miami 305, Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Chicago Triplets vs. Detroit, Los Angeles

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Third Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The $750,000 Sword Dancer: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, Boston

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Baltimore

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Minnesota

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Green Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Diego at Kansas City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Orlando

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL — Angel City at San Diego

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Chicago at Indiana

_____

Sunday, August 10

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT: IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships: From New Orleans

HOSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at Chicago

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Seattle at Portland

WNBA BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix

9 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.