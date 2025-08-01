Sports on TV for August 2 – 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS1 —…

Saturday, August 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

1:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

2:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game: Team Aaron vs. Team Robinson, Birmingham, Ala.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 7 – Day 2, Austin, Texas

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit, Dallas Power vs. Houston Rig Hands, LA Riot vs. DMV Trilogy, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Montreal

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8, Chambery Saint François Longchamp, 69 miles, France (Joined in Progress)

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Whitney Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. Denver, Denver

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung Park (Flyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, Bristol, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego (10:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11:40 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Two: Fleetwood Town at Barnet

12:25 p.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Rangers at Motherwell

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Forge FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club America vs. Minnesota, Phase One, Houston

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Queretaro at Portland, Phase One

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Quito, Ecuador

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston at Bay

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Kilfoyl, Holly Springs, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Corrick, Holly Springs, N.C.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Doubles Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Toyota Outdoor & Para National Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Las Vegas

Sunday, August 3

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — The Basketball Tournament: Eberlein Drive vs. Aftershocks, Championship

CYCLING

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, Praz-sur-Arly Chatel, 77 miles, France (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southeast Region, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southwest Region, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Detroit at Philadelphia (StatCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United, Seoul, South Korea

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: St. Mirren at Celtic

2 p.m.

NBC — Club Friendly: AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United, Atlanta

4 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Guadalajara at Charlotte FC, Phase One

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Phase One

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Portland at Washington

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Corrick vs. Team Kilfoyl, Holly Springs, N.C.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; Doubles Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Toyota Outdoor & Para National Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Seattle

