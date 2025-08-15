Sports on TV for August 16 – 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, August 16 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria – Sprint Race, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

4 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

CFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Saskatchewan

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Brisbane (Queensland) vs. Brno (Czechia), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Richmond (Texas) vs. Braintree (Mass.), U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

CNBC — Cal Ripken World Series: TBD, U.S. Championship – Babe Ruth League, Branson, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Yabucoa (Puerto Rico) vs. Chihuahua (Mexico), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Clarendon Hills (Ill.) vs. Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.), U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 319 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 319 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Washington (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis OR Detroit at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

9:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Arizona at Denver

RODEO

8 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Canterbury-Bankstown at North Queensland

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz – Day 1, Rugen, Germany

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Derby County

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Suditrol at Como 1907, First Round

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: FC Barcelona at Mallorca

2:30 p.m.

ABC — The German Cup: Bayern Munich at VfB Stuttgart, Final

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

10:55 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Toluca

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Bay

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles, Doubles Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Singles, Doubles Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — New York at Minnesota

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: TBD, Gold-Medal Game

Sunday, August 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

CW — AVP League: The Manhattan Beach Open, Semifinals and Finals, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game – Team Cube vs. Team Clyde, Playoffs – Chicago Triplets vs. LA Riot AND Miami 305 vs. Dallas Power, Dallas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — LSU at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Championship Match, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — Prix Jacques Le Marois: From Deauville-La Touques Racecourse, Deauville, France

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle vs. N.Y. Mets, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — Seattle vs. N.Y. Mets, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Canterbury-Bankstown at North Queensland

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz – Day 2, Rugen, Germany

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Southampton at Ipswich Town

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Pescara at Parma, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Atletico Madrid at Espanyol

4 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Golden State

