Sports on TV for August 16 – 17

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria – Sprint Race, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
4 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
CFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Saskatchewan
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
11 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Brisbane (Queensland) vs. Brno (Czechia), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Richmond (Texas) vs. Braintree (Mass.), U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
CNBC — Cal Ripken World Series: TBD, U.S. Championship – Babe Ruth League, Branson, Mo.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Yabucoa (Puerto Rico) vs. Chihuahua (Mexico), International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Clarendon Hills (Ill.) vs. Upper Uwchlan Township (Pa.), U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 319 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 319 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Washington (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis OR Detroit at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
9:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Arizona at Denver
RODEO
8 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Canterbury-Bankstown at North Queensland
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz – Day 1, Rugen, Germany
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Coventry City at Derby County
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Suditrol at Como 1907, First Round
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: FC Barcelona at Mallorca
2:30 p.m.
ABC — The German Cup: Bayern Munich at VfB Stuttgart, Final
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay
10:55 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Toluca
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Bay
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles, Doubles Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Singles, Doubles Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — New York at Minnesota
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup Hockey: TBD, Gold-Medal Game
_____
Sunday, August 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden
2 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CW — AVP League: The Manhattan Beach Open, Semifinals and Finals, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game – Team Cube vs. Team Clyde, Playoffs – Chicago Triplets vs. LA Riot AND Miami 305 vs. Dallas Power, Dallas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — LSU at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
10 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Championship Match, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — Prix Jacques Le Marois: From Deauville-La Touques Racecourse, Deauville, France
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, U.S. Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. N.Y. Mets, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Seattle vs. N.Y. Mets, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Nashville, Tenn.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Canterbury-Bankstown at North Queensland
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Germany Sail Grand Prix Sassnitz – Day 2, Rugen, Germany
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Southampton at Ipswich Town
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Pescara at Parma, First Round
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Atletico Madrid at Espanyol
4 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-WTA Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Doubles Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Golden State
_____
