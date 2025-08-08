Sports on TV for August 11 – 17

Adv09-10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 11
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juarez
_____
Tuesday, August 12
MLB BASBEALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Toronto
TRUTV — Chicago Cubs at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN Dallas at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Los Angeles
_____
Wednesday, August 13
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Las Vegas
_____
Thursday, August 14
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
SECN — North Carolina at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 32, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
_____
Friday, August 15
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Richmond, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
Noon
FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL World Tournament – Finals: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, Charlotte, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Texas at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Liverpool
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Washington at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, August 16
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria – Sprint Race, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
SECN — North Carolina at Tennessee
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
11 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 319 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 319 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Washington (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis OR Detroit at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
9:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Arizona at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: FC Barcelona at Mallorca
2 p.m.
ABC — The German Cup: TBD
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Bay
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — New York at Minnesota
_____
Sunday, August 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
2 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
3 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game, Playoffs – Game 1 and 2, Dallas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Championship Match, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at N.Y. Mets
ESPN2 — Seattle at N.Y. Mets (StatCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Atletico Madrid at Espanyol
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Golden State
_____
