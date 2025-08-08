Sports on TV for August 11 – 17

Adv09-10 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 11 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. MLBN — Regional…

Adv09-10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 11

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juarez

_____

Tuesday, August 12

MLB BASBEALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Toronto

TRUTV — Chicago Cubs at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN Dallas at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Los Angeles

_____

Wednesday, August 13

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Thursday, August 14

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

SECN — North Carolina at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Round of 32, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milton (Ga.) vs. Buford (Ga.)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Baltimore (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

_____

Friday, August 15

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Richmond, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

Noon

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL World Tournament – Finals: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Texas at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Liverpool

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Washington at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, August 16

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria – Sprint Race, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

SECN — North Carolina at Tennessee

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

11 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 319 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 319 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Washington (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis OR Detroit at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Philadelphia

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

9:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Arizona at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton Wanderers

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: FC Barcelona at Mallorca

2 p.m.

ABC — The German Cup: TBD

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at Bay

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — New York at Minnesota

_____

Sunday, August 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Springfield ARCA 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: Celebrity Game, Playoffs – Game 1 and 2, Dallas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Fureso Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley GC, Owings Mills, Md.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Amateur, Championship Match, The Olympic Club (Lake and Ocean Courses), San Francisco

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at N.Y. Mets

ESPN2 — Seattle at N.Y. Mets (StatCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at New Orleans

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Buffalo at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish LaLiga: Atletico Madrid at Espanyol

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Golden State

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.