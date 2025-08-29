Sports on TV for Aug. 30 – 31

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Aug. 30
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
10:10 a.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Sober or Slammer 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
CW — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Syracuse vs. Tennessee, Atlanta
ACCN — Duquesne at Pittsburgh
BTN — Regional Coverage: Ball St. at Purdue OR FAU at Maryland
CBSSN — VMI at Navy
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Southern Miss.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Tulane
FOX — Texas at Ohio St.
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Toledo at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Old Dominion at Indiana
3 p.m.
ACCN — E. Kentucky at Louisville
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Florida St.
CBS — Nevada at Penn St.
CBSSN — Bucknell at Air Force
ESPN — Marshall at Georgia
FOX — South Dakota at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Montana St. at Oregon
ESPNU — Howard at Florida A&M
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Alabama A&M at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Virginia
FS1 — Albany (NY) at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPN — UTSA at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Clemson
BTN — Missouri St. at Southern Cal
CBSSN — UTEP at Utah St.
ESPNU — LSU at Clemson (SkyCast)
NBC — New Mexico at Michigan
PEACOCK — New Mexico at Michigan
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Georgia St. at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ACCN — Texas A&M Commerce at SMU
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Fresno St.
10 p.m.
CW — Idaho at Washington St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at Oregon St.
TNT — Hawaii at Arizona
TRUTV — Hawaii at Arizona
11 p.m.
BTN — Colorado St. at Washington
FOX — Utah at UCLA
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 8, 101.5 miles, Monzon Templario to Zaragoza, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBC — The Nashville Derby, Kentucky Downs Racetrack, Franklin, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland, Baltimore at San Francisco OR Detroit at Kansas City
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at North Queensland
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: Scotland vs. Fiji, Group A, Eccles, England
9:45 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Cronulla-Sutherland
11:40 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield United at Middlesbrough
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Sunderland
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Club America
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Kansas City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut
10 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Phoenix
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 31
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
2 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, Ill.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago
4 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina, Atlanta
4 p.m.
NFLN — Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Virginia Union vs. Miles, Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Winston-Salem at Tuskegee
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ABC — Broadway Block Party: Kentucky vs. Nebraska, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Texas at Wisconsin
FS1 — State Farm Showcase: TCU at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Broadway Block Party: Purdue vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Opening Spike Classic: Kansas vs. Creighton, Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.
FOX — State Farm Showcase: Arizona St. vs. Penn St., Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
SECN — Broadway Block Party: Illinois at Vanderbilt
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 9, 121.4 miles, Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray, Spain (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FOX — The Jockey Club Gold Cup: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo.
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — 2025 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. South Africa, Group A, York, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Genoa
2 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coffel vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Golden State
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.