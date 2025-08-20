Sports on TV for Aug. 25 – 31

Adv23-24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 25 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN —…

Adv23-24

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 25

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

English Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 26

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

TRUTV — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Los Angeles

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 27

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (8:40 p.m.)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta

_____

Thursday, Aug. 28

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at South Florida

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at NC State

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Missouri

8 p.m.

FS1 — Buffalo at Minnesota

9 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin

ESPN — Nebraska at Cincinnati

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Houston (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Miami at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Phoenix

_____

Friday, Aug. 29

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Tarleton St. Army

7 p.m.

ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest

ESPNU __ Appalachian St. at Charlotte

FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — W. Illinois at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Colorado

FOX — Auburn at Baylor

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Sam Houston St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at San Jose St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Belmont at Vanderbilt

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Atlanta at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

10:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Baltimore at San Diego

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Los Angeles

_____

Saturday, Aug. 30

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Sober or Slammer 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Syracuse vs. Tennessee, Atlanta

ACCN — Duquesne at Pittsburgh

BTN — Regional Coverage: Ball St. at Purdue OR FAU at Maryland

CBSSN — VMI at Navy

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Southern Miss.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Tulane

FOX — Texas at Ohio St.

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Toledo at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Old Dominion at Indiana

3 p.m.

ACCN — E. Kentucky at Louisville

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Florida St.

CBS — Nevada at Penn St.

CBSSN — Bucknell at Air Force

ESPN — Marshall at Georgia

FOX — South Dakota at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Montana St. at Oregon

ESPNU — Howard at Florida A&M

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Alabama A&M at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Virginia

FS1 — Albany (NY) at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPN — UTSA at Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU at Clemson

BTN — Missouri St. at Southern Cal

CBSSN — UTEP at Utah St.

ESPNU — LSU at Clemson (SkyCast)

NBC — New Mexico at Michigan

PEACOCK — New Mexico at Michigan

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Georgia St. at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ACCN — East Texas A&M at SMU

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Fresno St.

10 p.m.

CW — Idaho at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Oregon St.

TNT — Hawaii at Arizona

11 p.m.

BTN — Colorado St. at Washington

FOX — Utah at UCLA

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland, Baltimore at San Francisco OR Detroit at Kansas City

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Sunderland

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Kansas City

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut

10 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Phoenix

_____

Sunday, Aug. 31

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina, Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Winston-Salem at Tuskegee

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ABC — Kentucky vs. Nebraska, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Purdue at Tennessee

5 p.m.

FOX — Arizona St. at Penn St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Illinois

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FOX — The Jockey Club Gold Cup: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Golden State

_____

