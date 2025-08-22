Sports on TV for Aug. 25 – 31

Adv23-24
Monday, Aug. 25
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
English Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
Tuesday, Aug. 26
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
TRUTV — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Indiana
10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Los Angeles
Wednesday, Aug. 27
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers (8:40 p.m.)
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta
Thursday, Aug. 28
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boise St. at South Florida
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at NC State
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Cent. Arkansas at Missouri
8 p.m.
FS1 — Buffalo at Minnesota
9 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin
ESPN — Nebraska at Cincinnati
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Houston (2:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Miami at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Phoenix
Friday, Aug. 29
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Tarleton St. Army
7 p.m.
ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest
ESPNU __ Appalachian St. at Charlotte
FS1 — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — W. Illinois at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Colorado
FOX — Auburn at Baylor
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Sam Houston St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cent. Michigan at San Jose St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Belmont at Vanderbilt
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Atlanta at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (7:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
10:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Baltimore at San Diego
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Los Angeles
Saturday, Aug. 30
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Sober or Slammer 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Syracuse vs. Tennessee, Atlanta
ACCN — Duquesne at Pittsburgh
BTN — Regional Coverage: Ball St. at Purdue OR FAU at Maryland
CBSSN — VMI at Navy
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Southern Miss.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Tulane
FOX — Texas at Ohio St.
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Toledo at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Old Dominion at Indiana
3 p.m.
ACCN — E. Kentucky at Louisville
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Florida St.
CBS — Nevada at Penn St.
CBSSN — Bucknell at Air Force
ESPN — Marshall at Georgia
FOX — South Dakota at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Montana St. at Oregon
ESPNU — Howard at Florida A&M
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Alabama A&M at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Virginia
FS1 — Albany (NY) at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPN — UTSA at Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU at Clemson
BTN — Missouri St. at Southern Cal
CBSSN — UTEP at Utah St.
ESPNU — LSU at Clemson (SkyCast)
NBC — New Mexico at Michigan
PEACOCK — New Mexico at Michigan
7:45 p.m.
SECN — Georgia St. at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ACCN — East Texas A&M at SMU
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Fresno St.
10 p.m.
CW — Idaho at Washington St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at Oregon St.
TNT — Hawaii at Arizona
11 p.m.
BTN — Colorado St. at Washington
FOX — Utah at UCLA
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Boston (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland, Baltimore at San Francisco OR Detroit at Kansas City
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Sunderland
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Kansas City
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut
10 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Phoenix
Sunday, Aug. 31
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands (F1 Kids)
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Lebanon, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs – Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — AVP League: League Championship, Chicago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina, Atlanta
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Winston-Salem at Tuskegee
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ABC — Kentucky vs. Nebraska, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Tennessee
5 p.m.
FOX — Arizona St. at Penn St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Illinois
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans Montana, Valais, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FM Championship, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FOX — The Jockey Club Gold Cup: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Toronto (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Springfield, Mo. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Nottingham Forest
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
2 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Golden State
