Sports on TV for Aug. 23 – 24

Saturday, Aug. 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast

10 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Greater Western Sydney

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Western

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

11 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Iowa St. vs. Kansas St., Dublin

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Incarnate Word at Nicholls St.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tarleton St. at Portland St.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Fresno St. at Kansas

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky

ESPN — UC Davis vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — NC Central vs. Southern U., Atlanta

CBS — Stanford at Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — AVCA First Serve: Kansas vs. Vanderbilt, Lincoln, Neb.

5 p.m.

FS1 — AVCA First Serve: Creighton vs. Penn St., Lincoln, Neb.

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1, 115.6 miles, Torino – Reggia di Venaria to Novara, Italy (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

10 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Semifinals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Semifinals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA — The U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Third Round, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Folsom (Calif.) at Grant Union (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

IFL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Indoor Football League: Vegas at Green Bay, Championship

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Taipei (Chinese Taipei) vs. Santa Cruz (Aruba), International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Fairfield (Conn.) vs. Las Vegas, U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Miami (4:10 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Athletics at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at Cleveland

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Green Bay

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Arizona

RODEO

8 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — World Cup 2025 Group Stage: Australia vs. Samoa, Group A, Eccles, England

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — World Cup 2025 Group Stage: Scotland vs. Wales, Group A, Eccles, England

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Brentford FC

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Bay

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland

TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Singles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — New York at Atlanta

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Chicago

Sunday, Aug. 24

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of Hungary, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfokajar, Hungary

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands (Taped)

2 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Week 11: All-Star Game – TBD AND Championship – Chicago Triplets vs. Miami 305, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — AVCA First Serve: Pittsburgh vs. Florida, Lincoln, Neb.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — AVCA First Serve: Stanford at Nebraska

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2, 99 miles, Alba to Limone Piemont, Italy (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Finals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

4:30 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Finals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA — The U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Final Round, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Parma at Juventus

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Coffey vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB World Championship Pool Play: U.S. vs. Argentina, Pool D – Preliminary Phase, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Minnesota

