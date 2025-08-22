Sports on TV for Aug. 23 – 24

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Aug. 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at West Coast
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Greater Western Sydney
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Western
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
11 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Iowa St. vs. Kansas St., Dublin
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Incarnate Word at Nicholls St.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tarleton St. at Portland St.
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Fresno St. at Kansas
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky
ESPN — UC Davis vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — NC Central vs. Southern U., Atlanta
CBS — Stanford at Hawaii
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS1 — AVCA First Serve: Kansas vs. Vanderbilt, Lincoln, Neb.
5 p.m.
FS1 — AVCA First Serve: Creighton vs. Penn St., Lincoln, Neb.
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 1, 115.6 miles, Torino – Reggia di Venaria to Novara, Italy (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England (Taped)
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
10 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Semifinals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Semifinals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
8 p.m.
GOLF — USGA — The U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Third Round, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Folsom (Calif.) at Grant Union (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
IFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Indoor Football League: Vegas at Green Bay, Championship
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Taipei (Chinese Taipei) vs. Santa Cruz (Aruba), International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Fairfield (Conn.) vs. Las Vegas, U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Miami (4:10 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Athletics at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at Cleveland
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Green Bay
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Arizona
RODEO
8 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — World Cup 2025 Group Stage: Australia vs. Samoa, Group A, Eccles, England
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — World Cup 2025 Group Stage: Scotland vs. Wales, Group A, Eccles, England
4:10 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Brentford FC
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Bay
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland
TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Monterrey-WTA Singles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — New York at Atlanta
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Chicago
_____
Sunday, Aug. 24
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: Grand Prix of Hungary, Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfokajar, Hungary
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands (Taped)
2 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 11: All-Star Game – TBD AND Championship – Chicago Triplets vs. Miami 305, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — West Virginia at Penn St.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — AVCA First Serve: Pittsburgh vs. Florida, Lincoln, Neb.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — AVCA First Serve: Stanford at Nebraska
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2, 99 miles, Alba to Limone Piemont, Italy (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Finals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
4 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
4:30 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Team Championships – Finals, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
8 p.m.
GOLF — USGA — The U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Final Round, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas (Taped)
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Austin Texas
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
4:10 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Parma at Juventus
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Coffey vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB World Championship Pool Play: U.S. vs. Argentina, Pool D – Preliminary Phase, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Minnesota
_____
