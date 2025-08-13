Sports on TV for Aug. 18 – 24

Adv16-17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 18
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at L.A. Angels
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Leeds United
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Tuesday, Aug. 19
AMERICAN LEGION
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Detroit
TRUTV — Houston at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Kowalik vs. Team Falby, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at New York
10 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas
_____
Wednesday, Aug. 20
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Arizona
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Falby vs. Team Willis, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
_____
Thursday, Aug. 21
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
8 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Ohio St. at South Carolina
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament – Finals: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights, Hollywood, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Texas at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Washington (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Houston at Baltimore
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: New England at N.Y. Giants
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — 2025 MLR Draft
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Willis vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Las Vegas
_____
Friday, Aug. 22
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The ARCA Madison 200 at Madison International Speedway, Madison International Speedway, Madison, Wis.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Ohio St. at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh at Nebraska
9 p.m.
FOX — Florida vs. Stanford, Lincoln, Neb.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Hoover (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Houston at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Kansas City at Detroit
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Minnesota at Tennessee
NFLN — Preseason: Atlanta at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Golden State at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, Aug. 23
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
11 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Iowa St. vs. Kansas St., Dublin
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Incarnate Word at Nicholls St.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tarleton St. at Portland St.
6:30 p.m.
FOX — Fresno St. at Kansas
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky
ESPN — UC Davis at Mercer
7:30 p.m.
ABC — NC Central vs. Southern U., Atlanta
CBS — Stanford at Hawaii
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (FL)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Folsom (Calif.) vs. Grant Union (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Miami (4:10 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Athletics at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at Cleveland
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Green Bay
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Brentford FC
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Bay
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — New York at Atlanta
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Chicago
_____
Sunday, Aug. 24
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Indy NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 11: TBD, All-Star Game and Championship, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh vs. Florida, Lincoln, Neb.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Nebraska
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
1 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
4 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario
4:30 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.
HORSE RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPNU — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Minnesota
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.