Sports on TV for Aug. 18 – 24

Adv16-17 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 18 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL 4 p.m. ESPNU —…

Adv16-17

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 18

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at L.A. Angels

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Leeds United

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 19

AMERICAN LEGION

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

SECN — Notre Dame at Arkansas

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Detroit

TRUTV — Houston at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Kowalik vs. Team Falby, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 20

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Arizona

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Falby vs. Team Willis, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Mixed Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

_____

Thursday, Aug. 21

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

8 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Ohio St. at South Carolina

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, First Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament – Finals: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights, Hollywood, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.) OR Texas at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Washington (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Houston at Baltimore

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: New England at N.Y. Giants

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — 2025 MLR Draft

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Willis vs. Team Kowalik, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open – Qualifying, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Las Vegas

_____

Friday, Aug. 22

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The ARCA Madison 200 at Madison International Speedway, Madison International Speedway, Madison, Wis.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Ohio St. at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FOX — Florida vs. Stanford, Lincoln, Neb.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Second Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Hoover (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Houston at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Kansas City at Detroit

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Minnesota at Tennessee

NFLN — Preseason: Atlanta at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Golden State at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, Aug. 23

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

11 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High-Line & Final Practice, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Iowa St. vs. Kansas St., Dublin

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Incarnate Word at Nicholls St.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tarleton St. at Portland St.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Fresno St. at Kansas

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at W. Kentucky

ESPN — UC Davis at Mercer

7:30 p.m.

ABC — NC Central vs. Southern U., Atlanta

CBS — Stanford at Hawaii

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Third Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (FL)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Folsom (Calif.) vs. Grant Union (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — The Travers Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Miami (4:10 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Athletics at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at Cleveland

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Green Bay

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Brentford FC

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Bay

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at NJ/NY

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — New York at Atlanta

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Chicago

_____

Sunday, Aug. 24

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Indy NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Week 11: TBD, All-Star Game and Championship, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Wake Forest at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh vs. Florida, Lincoln, Neb.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Nebraska

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Pro-Guide Batteries Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

1 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The CPKC Women’s Open, Final Round, Mississauga Golf and Country Club, Mississauga, Ontario

4:30 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

HORSE RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPNU — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Serie: TBD, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Minnesota

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.