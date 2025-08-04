Sports betting roundup: Bettors buying Padres after deadline spree, WNBA title odds are tight

The Major League Baseball trade deadline last week was an exciting event, with numerous teams making moves to bolster their…

The Major League Baseball trade deadline last week was an exciting event, with numerous teams making moves to bolster their playoff chances.

Over the weekend, many players made their debuts with their new teams. There were a number of great games, including some surprises along the way.

Trends of the Week

Since Thursday’s trade deadline at the BetMGM online sportsbook, the Padres (+1600) have taken in the most money (23%) to win the World Series. San Diego was the most active buyer in the league, acquiring eight players, while parting ways with 12 others. As of Monday, San Diego has won seven of its last 10 games and trails the Dodgers by three games in the NL West.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continued his dominance over the weekend by striking out 10 batters in Detroit’s 7-5 win over the Phillies. He’s now a huge favorite (-700) to win the AL Cy Young Award.

Upsets of the Week

On Sunday, the Astros (-125) were the most bet team in terms of number of bets and money against the Red Sox. Boston completed the sweep with a convincing 6-1 win. The Yankees (-115) were the second-most bet team in terms of number of bets and fourth-most bet team in terms of money. Miami also completed a series sweep, with a 7-3 win.

On the PGA Tour, Cameron Young won the Wyndham Championship for his first career win. He finished at 22 under, winning by six shots. Going into the week in the outright winner market, he was +5000 and took in 1.3% of the bets and 2% of the money.

Coming up

There is roughly a month left in the WNBA season, and no team is a clear-cut favorite to win the title.

As of Monday, the Lynx are the favorite at +165 but are closely followed by the Liberty at +170. The Mercury (+650), Fever (+1050), and Dream (+1200) round out the top five.

