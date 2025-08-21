MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Athletics -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 at…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Athletics
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|Texas
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Boston
|+118
|Houston
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-290
|at COLORADO
|+235
|N.Y Mets
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|San Francisco
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-118
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
