MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Athletics -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 at…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Athletics -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Boston +118 Houston -110 at BALTIMORE -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Milwaukee +120 LA Dodgers -290 at COLORADO +235 N.Y Mets -134 at WASHINGTON +114 at SAN DIEGO -134 San Francisco +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -118 at TAMPA BAY +100

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.