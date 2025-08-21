Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 21, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Athletics -116 at MINNESOTA -102
Texas -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Boston +118
Houston -110 at BALTIMORE -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Milwaukee +120
LA Dodgers -290 at COLORADO +235
N.Y Mets -134 at WASHINGTON +114
at SAN DIEGO -134 San Francisco +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -118 at TAMPA BAY +100

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

