MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -142 Houston +120 at BOSTON -122 Baltimore +104 at KANSAS…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -142 Houston +120 at BOSTON -122 Baltimore +104 at KANSAS CITY -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 at MIAMI -130 St. Louis +110 Milwaukee -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102 LA Dodgers -270 at COLORADO +220 at SAN DIEGO -138 San Francisco +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -118 at PITTSBURGH +100 Seattle -110 at PHILADELPHIA -106 at ATLANTA -215 Chicago White Sox +180 Cincinnati -116 at LA ANGELS -102 Cleveland -116 at ARIZONA -102

