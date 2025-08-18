MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -142 Houston +120 at BOSTON -122 Baltimore +104 at KANSAS…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|at BOSTON
|-122
|Baltimore
|+104
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|Texas
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|at MIAMI
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-270
|at COLORADO
|+220
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|San Francisco
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-118
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|Seattle
|-110
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-106
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Chicago White Sox
|+180
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|Cleveland
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.