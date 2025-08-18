Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 18, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -142 Houston +120
at BOSTON -122 Baltimore +104
at KANSAS CITY -126 Texas +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at MIAMI -130 St. Louis +110
Milwaukee -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
LA Dodgers -270 at COLORADO +220
at SAN DIEGO -138 San Francisco +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -118 at PITTSBURGH +100
Seattle -110 at PHILADELPHIA -106
at ATLANTA -215 Chicago White Sox +180
Cincinnati -116 at LA ANGELS -102
Cleveland -116 at ARIZONA -102

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

