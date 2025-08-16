MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -142 Texas +120 at HOUSTON -220 Baltimore +184 at KANSAS…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-220
|Baltimore
|+184
|at KANSAS CITY
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
|Detroit
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|LA Angels
|-112
|at ATHLETICS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+184
|Philadelphia
|-148
|at WASHINGTON
|+126
|Milwaukee
|-132
|at CINCINNATI
|+112
|Arizona
|-184
|at COLORADO
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-134
|San Diego
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-180
|Miami
|+152
|Seattle
|-124
|at N.Y METS
|+106
|Atlanta
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-146
|at ST. LOUIS
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
