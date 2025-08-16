Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 16, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -142 Texas +120
at HOUSTON -220 Baltimore +184
at KANSAS CITY -178 Chicago White Sox +150
Detroit -110 at MINNESOTA -106
LA Angels -112 at ATHLETICS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -220 Pittsburgh +184
Philadelphia -148 at WASHINGTON +126
Milwaukee -132 at CINCINNATI +112
Arizona -184 at COLORADO +154
at LA DODGERS -134 San Diego +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -180 Miami +152
Seattle -124 at N.Y METS +106
Atlanta -116 at CLEVELAND -102
N.Y Yankees -146 at ST. LOUIS +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -130 Tampa Bay +110

