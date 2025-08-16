MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -142 Texas +120 at HOUSTON -220 Baltimore +184 at KANSAS…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -142 Texas +120 at HOUSTON -220 Baltimore +184 at KANSAS CITY -178 Chicago White Sox +150 Detroit -110 at MINNESOTA -106 LA Angels -112 at ATHLETICS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -220 Pittsburgh +184 Philadelphia -148 at WASHINGTON +126 Milwaukee -132 at CINCINNATI +112 Arizona -184 at COLORADO +154 at LA DODGERS -134 San Diego +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -180 Miami +152 Seattle -124 at N.Y METS +106 Atlanta -116 at CLEVELAND -102 N.Y Yankees -146 at ST. LOUIS +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -130 Tampa Bay +110

