MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -118 at TORONTO +100 at KANSAS CITY -188 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -118 at TORONTO +100 at KANSAS CITY -188 Chicago White Sox +158 at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF at HOUSTON -235 Baltimore +194 LA Angels -112 at ATHLETICS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -196 Pittsburgh +164 at CINCINNATI OFF Milwaukee OFF Philadelphia -176 at WASHINGTON +148 Arizona -186 at COLORADO +156 at LA DODGERS -138 San Diego +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -118 at N.Y METS +100 at BOSTON -168 Miami +142 at CLEVELAND -130 Atlanta +110 N.Y Yankees -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Tampa Bay +114

