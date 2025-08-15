Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 15, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -118 at TORONTO +100
at KANSAS CITY -188 Chicago White Sox +158
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
at HOUSTON -235 Baltimore +194
LA Angels -112 at ATHLETICS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -196 Pittsburgh +164
at CINCINNATI OFF Milwaukee OFF
Philadelphia -176 at WASHINGTON +148
Arizona -186 at COLORADO +156
at LA DODGERS -138 San Diego +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -118 at N.Y METS +100
at BOSTON -168 Miami +142
at CLEVELAND -130 Atlanta +110
N.Y Yankees -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Tampa Bay +114

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

