MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -118 at TORONTO +100 at KANSAS CITY -188 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-118
|at TORONTO
|+100
|at KANSAS CITY
|-188
|Chicago White Sox
|+158
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Baltimore
|+194
|LA Angels
|-112
|at ATHLETICS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-196
|Pittsburgh
|+164
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|Arizona
|-186
|at COLORADO
|+156
|at LA DODGERS
|-138
|San Diego
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at BOSTON
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Atlanta
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+114
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.