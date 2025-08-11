MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142 Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Minnesota
|+142
|Detroit
|-136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+116
|Boston
|-172
|at HOUSTON
|+144
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-198
|Pittsburgh
|+166
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Colorado
|+180
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-146
|Washington
|+124
|at TEXAS
|-166
|Arizona
|+140
|LA Dodgers
|-172
|at LA ANGELS
|+144
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
