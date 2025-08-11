MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142 Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142 Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116 Boston -172 at HOUSTON +144 Tampa Bay -116 at ATHLETICS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -136 Philadelphia +116 at MILWAUKEE -198 Pittsburgh +166 at ST. LOUIS -215 Colorado +180 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY -146 Washington +124 at TEXAS -166 Arizona +140 LA Dodgers -172 at LA ANGELS +144

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.