Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 11, 2025, 12:15 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142
Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116
Boston -172 at HOUSTON +144
Tampa Bay -116 at ATHLETICS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -136 Philadelphia +116
at MILWAUKEE -198 Pittsburgh +166
at ST. LOUIS -215 Colorado +180
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -146 Washington +124
at TEXAS -166 Arizona +140
LA Dodgers -172 at LA ANGELS +144

