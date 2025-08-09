MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100 at DETROIT -130 LA Angels +110…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-118
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+100
|at DETROIT
|-130
|LA Angels
|+110
|at BALTIMORE
|-124
|Athletics
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Kansas City
|+116
|Cleveland
|-136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-112
|at ATLANTA
|-104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-168
|Washington
|+142
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at PITTSBURGH
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|N.Y Mets
|+120
|Miami
|-112
|at ATLANTA
|-104
|Chicago Cubs
|-172
|at ST. LOUIS
|+144
|at ARIZONA
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at TEXAS
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-146
|Boston
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-166
|Toronto
|+140
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
