Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 9, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100
at DETROIT -130 LA Angels +110
at BALTIMORE -124 Athletics +106
at MINNESOTA -136 Kansas City +116
Cleveland -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116
at SEATTLE -130 Tampa Bay +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -112 at ATLANTA -104
at SAN FRANCISCO -168 Washington +142
Cincinnati -118 at PITTSBURGH +100
at MILWAUKEE -142 N.Y Mets +120
Miami -112 at ATLANTA -104
Chicago Cubs -172 at ST. LOUIS +144
at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -132 at TEXAS +112
at SAN DIEGO -146 Boston +124
at LA DODGERS -166 Toronto +140

