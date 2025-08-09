MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100 at DETROIT -130 LA Angels +110…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100 at DETROIT -130 LA Angels +110 at BALTIMORE -124 Athletics +106 at MINNESOTA -136 Kansas City +116 Cleveland -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116 at SEATTLE -130 Tampa Bay +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -112 at ATLANTA -104 at SAN FRANCISCO -168 Washington +142 Cincinnati -118 at PITTSBURGH +100 at MILWAUKEE -142 N.Y Mets +120 Miami -112 at ATLANTA -104 Chicago Cubs -172 at ST. LOUIS +144 at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -132 at TEXAS +112 at SAN DIEGO -146 Boston +124 at LA DODGERS -166 Toronto +140

