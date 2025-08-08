Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 8, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100
Athletics -118 at BALTIMORE +100
at DETROIT -310 LA Angels +250
Cleveland -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140
at MINNESOTA -134 Kansas City +114
at SEATTLE -132 Tampa Bay +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
Miami -116 at ATLANTA -102
at MILWAUKEE -126 N.Y Mets +108
Chicago Cubs -156 at ST. LOUIS +132
at ARIZONA -225 Colorado +188
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Washington OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -132 at TEXAS +112
at SAN DIEGO -188 Boston +158
at LA DODGERS -154 Toronto +130

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

