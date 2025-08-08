MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100 Athletics -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-118
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+100
|Athletics
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|at DETROIT
|-310
|LA Angels
|+250
|Cleveland
|-166
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Kansas City
|+114
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Tampa Bay
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Miami
|-116
|at ATLANTA
|-102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-126
|N.Y Mets
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-156
|at ST. LOUIS
|+132
|at ARIZONA
|-225
|Colorado
|+188
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at TEXAS
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|Boston
|+158
|at LA DODGERS
|-154
|Toronto
|+130
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.