FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Minnesota +136 at BOSTON -240 Kansas City +198 at TEXAS -134 N.Y Yankees +114 at LA ANGELS -126 Tampa Bay +108 at SEATTLE -250 Chicago White Sox +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -162 at PITTSBURGH +136 Milwaukee -144 at ATLANTA +122 at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Cincinnati +150 San Diego -136 at ARIZONA +116 at LA DODGERS -184 St. Louis +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -112 at MIAMI -104 at PHILADELPHIA -142 Baltimore +120 at WASHINGTON -142 Athletics +120 at N.Y METS -188 Cleveland +158 Toronto -198 at COLORADO +166

