Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 5, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -162 Minnesota +136
at BOSTON -240 Kansas City +198
at TEXAS -134 N.Y Yankees +114
at LA ANGELS -126 Tampa Bay +108
at SEATTLE -250 Chicago White Sox +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -162 at PITTSBURGH +136
Milwaukee -144 at ATLANTA +122
at CHICAGO CUBS -178 Cincinnati +150
San Diego -136 at ARIZONA +116
at LA DODGERS -184 St. Louis +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -112 at MIAMI -104
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Baltimore +120
at WASHINGTON -142 Athletics +120
at N.Y METS -188 Cleveland +158
Toronto -198 at COLORADO +166

