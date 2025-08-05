MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -162 Minnesota +136 at BOSTON -240 Kansas City +198 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-162
|Minnesota
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-240
|Kansas City
|+198
|at TEXAS
|-134
|N.Y Yankees
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Tampa Bay
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-250
|Chicago White Sox
|+205
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-162
|at PITTSBURGH
|+136
|Milwaukee
|-144
|at ATLANTA
|+122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|San Diego
|-136
|at ARIZONA
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|St. Louis
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-112
|at MIAMI
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|at WASHINGTON
|-142
|Athletics
|+120
|at N.Y METS
|-188
|Cleveland
|+158
|Toronto
|-198
|at COLORADO
|+166
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
