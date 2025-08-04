MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -158 Minnesota +134 at BOSTON -158 Kansas City +134 N.Y…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -158 Minnesota +134 at BOSTON -158 Kansas City +134 N.Y Yankees -154 at TEXAS +130 at LA ANGELS -130 Tampa Bay +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -132 at PITTSBURGH +112 Milwaukee -138 at ATLANTA +118 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +120 San Diego -136 at ARIZONA +116 at LA DODGERS -188 St. Louis +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -112 at MIAMI -104 at PHILADELPHIA -210 Baltimore +176 at N.Y METS -178 Cleveland +150 Toronto -200 at COLORADO +168

