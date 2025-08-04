MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -158 Minnesota +134 at BOSTON -158 Kansas City +134 N.Y…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-158
|Minnesota
|+134
|at BOSTON
|-158
|Kansas City
|+134
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at TEXAS
|+130
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-132
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|Milwaukee
|-138
|at ATLANTA
|+118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|San Diego
|-136
|at ARIZONA
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|St. Louis
|+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-112
|at MIAMI
|-104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-210
|Baltimore
|+176
|at N.Y METS
|-178
|Cleveland
|+150
|Toronto
|-200
|at COLORADO
|+168
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.