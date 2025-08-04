Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 4, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -158 Minnesota +134
at BOSTON -158 Kansas City +134
N.Y Yankees -154 at TEXAS +130
at LA ANGELS -130 Tampa Bay +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -132 at PITTSBURGH +112
Milwaukee -138 at ATLANTA +118
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +120
San Diego -136 at ARIZONA +116
at LA DODGERS -188 St. Louis +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -112 at MIAMI -104
at PHILADELPHIA -210 Baltimore +176
at N.Y METS -178 Cleveland +150
Toronto -200 at COLORADO +168

