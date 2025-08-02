MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -148 Kansas City +126 at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF Houston…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -148 Kansas City +126 at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF Houston -112 at BOSTON -104 at SEATTLE -190 Texas +160 at LA ANGELS -156 Chicago White Sox +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -142 at COLORADO +120 Milwaukee -176 at WASHINGTON +148 at N.Y METS -210 San Francisco +176 Atlanta -122 at CINCINNATI +104 at SAN DIEGO -130 St. Louis +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -134 at TAMPA BAY +114 at CHICAGO CUBS -210 Baltimore +176 Detroit OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Yankees -118 at MIAMI +100 Arizona -112 at ATHLETICS -104

