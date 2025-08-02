Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 2, 2025, 12:55 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -148 Kansas City +126
at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF
Houston -112 at BOSTON -104
at SEATTLE -190 Texas +160
at LA ANGELS -156 Chicago White Sox +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -142 at COLORADO +120
Milwaukee -176 at WASHINGTON +148
at N.Y METS -210 San Francisco +176
Atlanta -122 at CINCINNATI +104
at SAN DIEGO -130 St. Louis +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -134 at TAMPA BAY +114
at CHICAGO CUBS -210 Baltimore +176
Detroit OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
N.Y Yankees -118 at MIAMI +100
Arizona -112 at ATHLETICS -104

