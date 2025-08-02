MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -148 Kansas City +126 at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF Houston…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-148
|Kansas City
|+126
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Houston
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-190
|Texas
|+160
|at LA ANGELS
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|at N.Y METS
|-210
|San Francisco
|+176
|Atlanta
|-122
|at CINCINNATI
|+104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-134
|at TAMPA BAY
|+114
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-210
|Baltimore
|+176
|Detroit
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at MIAMI
|+100
|Arizona
|-112
|at ATHLETICS
|-104
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.