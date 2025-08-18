South Africa’s Kolisi and Du Toit ruled out of Rugby Championship clash with Australia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit have been ruled out injured from playing…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit have been ruled out injured from playing for South Africa against Australia in the Rugby Championship this weekend.

Beside the back-rowers, both wingers from the 38-22 loss to the Wallabies last Saturday at Ellis Park were also out.

Kurt-Lee Arendse had a knee injury like Kolisi, and Edwill van der Merwe had an ankle issue.

Du Toit was concussed.

The good news for the Boks was the return to fitness of backs Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende for the second round in Cape Town on Saturday.

“Their experience is always valuable to the team,” coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday.

Center Jesse Kriel will captain South Africa in the absence of Kolisi, Erasmus added. He will name the team on Tuesday.

Erasmus said the defending champions were aware of what they needed to fix after being shocked by Australia at home for the first time in 11 years.

“There’s still a lot of frustration and disappointment but we know what we did wrong. They totally outplayed us, they scored some tries that weren’t even from phases, and they gave us a hiding at the breakdown,” he said.

“We have our backs against the wall, and we know we have to make it right.

“Everyone is embarrassed and disappointed but I believe that will make us tighter as a team. One tends to learn a lot from a defeat and that’s surely something we’ll carry into this week.”

