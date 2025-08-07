Sophie Cunningham fined a 2nd time for comments about WNBA refs

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says she was fined by the WNBA a second time for making negative comments about…

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says she was fined by the WNBA a second time for making negative comments about the league’s referees.

Cunningham, speaking earlier this week on her podcast, “Show Me Something,” said she was fined $1,500 for comments she’d made the previous week.

On the debut episode of her podcast July 28, Cunningham said the refs are “just so inconsistent.”

“If I was a ref, I know I would mess up all the time. Like, I’m not saying that your job is easy, but when it is a simple call in front of your face multiple times, what are you doing? What are you doing?” she said.

Cunningham said she found out about the second fine when Fever general manager Amber Cox pulled her aside and told her the league contacted her.

“I think players across the league, and new fans across the country, are like, ‘What is going on with the refs?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know,’” she said on the July 28 episode before an expletive dismissal of the impact of ”$500″ fines.

Cunningham was fined that amount for a TikTok posted July 18 where she lip synced to the lyrics, “Stupid. Or is it, slow? Or maybe, useless?” from Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Manchild” with the words “@ some refs” written on the video.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/wnba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.