Soccer players’ union wants quick resolution of India’s domestic league stalemate

Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has called for a swift resolution to the crisis that has gripped the domestic game…

Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has called for a swift resolution to the crisis that has gripped the domestic game in India.

The 2025-26 India Super League (ISL) season was due to start in September, but the 14-team competition has been suspended due to uncertainty over the renewal of its organizing agreement between the Indian federation and its commercial partner, the Football Sports Development Ltd., pending a Supreme Court ruling.

In early August, three ISL clubs, Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC, either suspended salaries or ceased soccer operations until a solution is found.

“The lack of clarity for players over the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute over the league’s organization and governance that has led to its indefinite suspension, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and well-being,” FIFPRO Asia/Oceania said in a statement released Tuesday.

“Players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice,” the statement added. “These actions represent a direct breach of the players’ labor rights and are causing significant distress.”

Media reports in India said the Supreme Court’s ruling was expected to be delivered on Friday.

In early July, Manolo Márquez left his position by mutual consent as head coach of India’s national team after just one win in eight games and less than a year in the job.

On Aug. 1, after discarding hoax applications from Xavi and Pep Guardiola, the All India Football Federation hired Khalid Jamil as the new head coach.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.