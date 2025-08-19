Skylar Diggins scores 24, Nneka Ogwumike adds 21 to help Storm beat Sky 94-88

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 24 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 24 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Chicago Sky 94-88 on Tuesday night.

Chicago (8-26) has lost five games in a row and 13 of its last 14.

Dominique Malonga had 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-high three blocks for Seattle (18-18). The 19-year-old rookie hit 7 of 13 from the field and has made 106 total field goals to become the first player in WNBA history with 100 field goals before the age of 20.

Brittney Sykes scored 12 points and Ezi Magbegor had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Storm.

Angel Reese, who returned from a seven-game absence due to a back injury, and Ariel Atkins scored 19 points apiece for Chicago and Kia Nurse added 13. Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Elizabeth Williams added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Malonga made back-to-back baskets early in the second quarter to make it 28-25 and give the Storm the lead for good. Ogwumike hit a 3-pointer with 7:13 left in the game that stretched the lead to 19 points — Seattle’s biggest of the game.

Diggins had six assists and moved past Becky Hammon (1,708) into sole possession of seventh in WNBA history with 1,714 career assists.

Ogwumike had two steals to give her 658 career steals, fifth most in league history, one more than Sheryl Swoopes.

The Storm play the second of five road games Friday at Dallas. Chicago plays at New York on Thursday.

