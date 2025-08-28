Skylar Diggins scores 19 of her 23 points after halftime and the Storm rally past the Lynx 93-79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points and nine rebounds, and the Seattle Storm rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-79 on Thursday night.

Seattle, which trailed 39-18 midway through the second quarter, tied its second-largest comeback win in franchise history.

Kayla McBridehad 20 points with five 3-pointers to lead Minnesota (30-8), which lost for just the second time in 20 home games this season. A win would have secured the Lynx home court advantage for the entire playoffs.

Seattle closed the third quarter on a 25-6 run over a six-minute span to take a 67-63 lead, capped by 3-pointer by Diggins with 0.6 seconds left.

The Storm scored 34 points in the frame — after scoring just 33 points in the entire first half. Seattle was 12 of 19 from the field in the third, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Seattle made four of its 16 3-pointers in the fourth.

Gabby Williams added 16 points for Seattle (21-19). Dominique Malonga and Erica Wheeler each added 13.

Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams each scored 18 points of Minnesota. Williams also had 10 assists.

Minnesota outscored Seattle 25-12 in the first and then started the second on a 6-0 run for a 19-point lead. The Lynx led 46-33 at halftime behind 28 combined points from Williams and McBride. Five of Seattle’s 11 field goals in the first half were from 3-point range.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was called for a technical foul at the end of the third after Diggins appeared to be shouting at the Lynx bench following her 3-pointer.

