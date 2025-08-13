Serbian soccer club Partizan punished by UEFA for fans’ Kosovo banner and offensive chants

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA fined Partizan Belgrade more than $100,000 on Wednesday and ordered part of the Serbian club’s…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA fined Partizan Belgrade more than $100,000 on Wednesday and ordered part of the Serbian club’s stadium closed at one European game for fans’ racist and political statements.

Fans displayed a “Kosovo is Serbia” banner and chanted discriminatory and offensive slogans at two home games in Conference League qualifying rounds.

The order to close a 10,000-seat section of Partizan’s stadium will apply at the team’s next home game in a European competition. Partizan faces possible elimination on Thursday in Edinburgh, trailing 2-0 from the first leg against Hibernian in the Conference League third qualifying round.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel fined Partizan a total of 90,250 euros ($105,500) for incidents at home games in recent weeks against Hibernian and Olexandriya of Ukraine.

The charges included “racist and/or discriminatory behavior,” displaying an illicit banner and throwing objects, UEFA said.

Serbia has never recognized the declaration of independence in 2008 by Kosovo, the neighboring former province which has been a member of UEFA and world soccer body FIFA since 2016.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.