Seneca Nation purchases Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse franchise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Seneca Nation has purchased the National Lacrosse League’s Rochester Knighthawks, replacing Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Seneca Nation, a sovereign Native American nation, has roots in western New York, where Rochester is located.

The Knighthawks made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Our ancestors were the first people to share the game of lacrosse with the world,” Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca said. “It was gifted to them by the Creator as a spiritual game and a game of healing. The Seneca Nation is thrilled to celebrate our connection to the Creator’s Game and to this community by keeping the Knighthawks in Rochester, where we look forward to building a bright future rooted in the team’s winning tradition.”

Terry Pegula helped the team find new ownership. The Pegulas chose to sell the Knighthawks in June to focus on the other NLL team the family owns, the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits.

The Knighthawks are coming off a third straight trip to the National Lacrosse League Playoffs after winning a franchise record-tying 10 games. Forward Connor Fields became first player in team history to win the NLL’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Knighthawks general manager Dan Carey will continue to lead the organization and will add president to his title.

