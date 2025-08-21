Seattle visits Dallas following Bueckers’ 44-point performance

Seattle Storm (18-18, 9-11 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-27, 3-15 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (18-18, 9-11 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-27, 3-15 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Seattle Storm after Paige Bueckers scored 44 points in the Dallas Wings’ 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings are 3-15 in Western Conference games. Dallas is the Western leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Myisha Hines-Allen averaging 5.4.

The Storm’s record in Western Conference games is 9-11. Seattle ranks fifth in the WNBA giving up 80.3 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Dallas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Seattle allows. Seattle has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 87-63 in the last matchup on July 23. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines-Allen is averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 83.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 87.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

