Seattle takes on Las Vegas, seeks to end 3-game slide

Seattle Storm (16-14, 9-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (16-14, 10-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm is looking to stop its three-game slide with a win against Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces have gone 10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 8-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Storm are 9-8 in Western Conference play. Seattle ranks third in the Western Conference giving up 79.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Las Vegas is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle averages 81.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 82.7 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Storm won 90-83 in the last matchup on June 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 11 points and 4.5 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

