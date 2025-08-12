Seattle hosts Atlanta on home skid

Atlanta Dream (20-11, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-16, 9-10 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Atlanta Dream (20-11, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (16-16, 9-10 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -1.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm plays Atlanta Dream looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Storm have gone 8-8 at home. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA with 38.4 points in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.1.

The Dream are 10-7 on the road. Atlanta averages 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Seattle is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta averages 84.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 79.8 Seattle gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 80-79 on July 3, with Ogwumike scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Storm. Ogwumike is averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Dream. Naz Hillmon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Dream: None listed.

