Seattle faces Chicago on 6-game home slide

Chicago Sky (9-29, 3-15 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (21-19, 11-11 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm looks to break its six-game home slide with a victory over Chicago Sky.

The Storm are 8-10 on their home court. Seattle leads the WNBA with 13.0 fast break points per game.

The Sky have gone 4-14 away from home. Chicago is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Seattle’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Seattle allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Storm won 94-88 in the last matchup on Aug. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Williams is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is averaging 14.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

