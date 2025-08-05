Scottie Scheffler is the top seed as the PGA Tour postseason begins

PGA Tour FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Memphis, Tennessee. Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,288. Par: 70. Prize money: $20 million.…

PGA Tour

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Memphis, Tennessee.

Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,288. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, Noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cameron Young won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This is the first of three postseason events that determine the FedEx Cup champion. The points are quadrupled, and the top 50 after this week advance to the BMW Championship outside Baltimore next week. … Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year. … Rory McIlroy has decided not to play. Had he won last year, he would have moved up only one spot to No. 3. He finished next to last and only moved to No. 5. … There are 21 players in the field who did not reach the FedEx Cup playoffs last year. … It was three years ago at the FedEx St. Jude Championship that Scheffler last missed a 36-hole cut. There is no longer a cut at the tournament. … Xander Schauffele, a double major winner last year, comes into the postseason at No. 42 in the standings. … Tommy Fleetwood is the only player from the top 10 who has yet to win this year. … The leader after next week gets a $5 million bonus.

Next week: BMW Championship.

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF CHICAGO

Site: Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Course: Bolingbrook GC. Yardage: 7,224. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (FS1), 2-5 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (FOX), 3-6 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (FOX), 3-6 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf UK.

Notes: This is the first of three straight LIV events in the Midwest that lead to the conclusion of the season. All three will be held the same weeks as the PGA Tour’s postseason. … The LIV Chicago event is the last time Jon Rahm won an individual trophy. … Joaquin Niemann has five wins this year. He has not finished in the top 10 at all the other LIV events. … Cameron Smith missed the cut in all four of the majors this year. He is No. 16 in the LIV standings and has yet to finish higher than a tie for fifth this year. … Rahm is the only player from the top six in the standings without a victory this year. … Bolingbrook is located 35 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. … Mito Pereira risks losing his spot in LIV. He has not finished better than a tie for 20th this year. … Bryson DeChambeau is the only LIV player under consideration for the Ryder Cup this year. He is No. 5 in the Ryder Cup standings.

Next week: LIV Golf Indianapolis.

European Tour

NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Aberdeen, Scotland.

Course: Trump International GL. Yardage: 7,439. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Scottie Scheffler won the British Open.

Notes: This is the second straight week Trump International is hosting a tournament. It held the Staysure Senior PGA Championship on the Legends Tour last week. … The European tour held a Scottish Championship in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, won by Adrian Otaegui. The Spaniard is in the field again. … The Scottish entries are led by Connor Syme and Ewen Ferguson. … Eugenio Chacarra, who won on LIV Golf in their inaugural season in 2022, is in the field. … The exemptions for players who were Nos. 126-200 in the FedEx Cup last year include Martin Laird of Scotland. Also playing from that category again are Brandon Wu, Martin Trainer and Troy Merritt. … This is the second of three European tour events in Scotland this year. The Genesis Scottish Open was held in July before the British Open, and the Dunhill Links Championship is scheduled for October. England has two tournaments.

Next week: Danish Golf Championship.

PGA Tour Champions

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Washington.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Friday, 2-4 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 10-midnight (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stephen Ames.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the Senior British Open.

Notes: Padraig Harrington is taking the week off after claiming his second major title of the year at the Senior British Open. He also won the U.S. Senior Open. … Miguel Angel Jimenez leads the PGA Tour Champions with four victories. His lead in the Charles Schwab Cup is $827,648 over Harrington, meaning he is assured at staying No. 1 for the next three tournaments. … Fred Couples is playing for only the seventh time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. He grew up in Seattle. … Angel Cabrera, Steve Allan and Steve Alker join Jimenez and Harrington as multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … Eight players already have made more than $1 million this season. … Y.E. Yang, Ken Tanigawa and Ken Duke are the only players to have competed in all 17 tournaments on the schedule this year. None are among the top 10 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Next week: Rogers Charity Classic.

Korn Ferry Tour

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,721. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Matt McCarty.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Last week: Julian Suri won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Albertson Boise Open.

U.S. Golf Association

U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR

Site: Bandon, Oregon.

Course: Bandon Dunes Resort (Bandon Dunes). Yardage: 6,310. Par: 72.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rianne Malixi.

Last year: Rianne Malixi defeated Asterisk Talley, 3 and 2, at Southern Hills. She became the second player to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Girls Junior in the same year, beating Talley in both.

Next year: The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Miyu Yamashita won the AIG Women’s British Open.

Next week: The Standard Portland Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: PIF London Championship, Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England. Defending champion: Leona Maguire. Television: Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 8-11 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Irish Challenge, Killeen Castle, County Meath, Ireland. Previous winner: Joakim Lagergren. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: BioSteel Championship, Ambassador GC, Windsor, Ontario. Defending champion: Barend Botha. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: FNB Eswatini Challenge, Ezulwini Golf & CC, Ezulwini, Eswatini. Defending champion: Daniel van Tonder. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Hokkaido Meiji Cup, Sapporo International CC (Shimamatsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Rio Takeda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Cypress CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Ina Yoon. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

