Schroder leads Germany past Sweden for second win at EuroBasket

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 23 points and made seven assists to lead world champion Germany to a 105-83 win over Sweden at EuroBasket on Friday.

Schroder shot 7-for-12 from the field, making three 3-pointers. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 21 points as Germany went 2-0 in Group B after it beat Montenegro in its opening game.

Melwin Pantzar led Sweden with 18 points, with Pelle Larsson of the Miami Heat sidelined with an undisclosed illness.

Germany never trailed and shot 60% for the game. Daniel Theis made a quick three buckets to help Germany build an 8-0 lead and the world champions never looked back.

Germany is among the contenders for the title after it upset the United States en route to winning the 2023 Basketball World Cup, beating Serbia in the final.

Sweden is 0-2 in the group after losing to host Finland in their first game.

