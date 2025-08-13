Schmitt leads Giants against the Padres after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (68-52, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-61, third in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (68-52, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-61, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (11-4, 2.94 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, Giants +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres after Casey Schmitt’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

San Francisco has a 29-30 record at home and a 59-61 record overall. The Giants have hit 113 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

San Diego is 68-52 overall and 30-32 in road games. The Padres have an 18-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 10 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 49 extra base hits (29 doubles and 20 home runs). Xander Bogaerts is 11 for 39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.