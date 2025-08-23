Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Belle Plaine def. North Branch, 3-1
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Centennial, 3-0
Cretin-Derham Hall def. St. Peter, 3-0
Eastview def. Edina, 3-0
Esko def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 3-2
Mayer Lutheran def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 3-1
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Visitation, 3-0
New Prague def. Blaine, 3-1
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chatfield, 3-1
West Central def. Holy Family, 3-0
Willmar def. Waconia, 3-1
Winona Cotter def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14
Northland Tournament=
Cook County def. Hill City, 2-0
Cook County def. Red Lake, 2-0
Hill City def. Fond du Lac, 2-0
Laporte def. Hill City, 2-1
Laporte def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 2-0
Laporte def. Silver Bay, 2-1
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Fond du Lac, 2-0
Ogilvie def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 2-0
Ogilvie def. Red Lake, 2-0
Red Lake def. Fond du Lac, 2-0
Silver Bay def. Cook County, 2-0
Silver Bay def. Ogilvie, 2-0
Pine Island Tournament=
Grand Meadow def. Lake City, 2-1
Grand Meadow def. Randolph, 2-0
Grand Meadow def. Rochester Lourdes, 2-0
Lake City def. Rochester Lourdes, 2-0
Lyle-Pacelli def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-1
Lyle-Pacelli def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 2-1
Pine Island def. Grand Meadow, 2-0
Pine Island def. Lyle-Pacelli, 2-0
Pine Island def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-0
Pine Island def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 2-1
Randolph def. Lake City, 2-1
Randolph def. Lyle-Pacelli, 2-0
Randolph def. Rochester Lourdes, 2-0
Wabasha-Kellogg def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-1
___
