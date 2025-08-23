Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Belle Plaine def. North Branch, 3-1 Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Centennial, 3-0 Cretin-Derham Hall def. St. Peter, 3-0 Eastview…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belle Plaine def. North Branch, 3-1

Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Centennial, 3-0

Cretin-Derham Hall def. St. Peter, 3-0

Eastview def. Edina, 3-0

Esko def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 3-2

Mayer Lutheran def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 3-1

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Visitation, 3-0

New Prague def. Blaine, 3-1

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chatfield, 3-1

West Central def. Holy Family, 3-0

Willmar def. Waconia, 3-1

Winona Cotter def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14

Northland Tournament=

Cook County def. Hill City, 2-0

Cook County def. Red Lake, 2-0

Hill City def. Fond du Lac, 2-0

Laporte def. Hill City, 2-1

Laporte def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 2-0

Laporte def. Silver Bay, 2-1

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Fond du Lac, 2-0

Ogilvie def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 2-0

Ogilvie def. Red Lake, 2-0

Red Lake def. Fond du Lac, 2-0

Silver Bay def. Cook County, 2-0

Silver Bay def. Ogilvie, 2-0

Pine Island Tournament=

Grand Meadow def. Lake City, 2-1

Grand Meadow def. Randolph, 2-0

Grand Meadow def. Rochester Lourdes, 2-0

Lake City def. Rochester Lourdes, 2-0

Lyle-Pacelli def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-1

Lyle-Pacelli def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 2-1

Pine Island def. Grand Meadow, 2-0

Pine Island def. Lyle-Pacelli, 2-0

Pine Island def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-0

Pine Island def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 2-1

Randolph def. Lake City, 2-1

Randolph def. Lyle-Pacelli, 2-0

Randolph def. Rochester Lourdes, 2-0

Wabasha-Kellogg def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-1

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

