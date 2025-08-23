Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 38, Cols. Crusaders 13 Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 0 Cin. Gamble Montessori…

Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 38, Cols. Crusaders 13

Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Hamilton New Miami 0

Cin. Moeller 41, Cin. Princeton 20

Cle. Benedictine 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Ashtabula St John 14

Jackson 21, Morrow Little Miami 14

Lakeside Danbury 46, Fremont St. Joseph 13

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 26, Wellsville 15

Youngs. East 42, Cols. Whetstone 7

