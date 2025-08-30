Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-15, 16-25, 25-15, 25-6 Axtell Invitational= Pool A= Axtell def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-14 Axtell…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-15, 16-25, 25-15, 25-6

Axtell Invitational=

Pool A=

Axtell def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-14

Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-20

Pool B=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-23, 25-20

Ansley-Litchfield def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-11

Dundy County Stratton def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Silver Lake def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-10

Third Place=

Dundy County Stratton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-11

Championship=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Axtell, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24

Bellevue West Invitational=

Championship Bracket=

First Round=

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 25-22

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-20

Omaha Skutt def. Millard South, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-20, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal=

Millard South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20

Semifinal=

Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Skutt

Fifth Place=

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 27-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Omaha Skutt def. Gretna, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23

Championship=

Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

Consolation Bracket=

First Round=

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Bellevue West def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-23, 25-22

Boys Town Tournament=

Boys Town def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22

Boys Town def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-15

Cornerstone def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-13

Cornerstone def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-6, 25-14

Cornerstone def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-7

Walthill def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-19, 25-18

Cambridge Invitational=

Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-17

Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 26-24

Southwest def. Cambridge, 25-21, 25-17

Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-13

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22

Wauneta-Palisade def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-16

Centennial Invitational=

Pool A=

Bishop Neumann def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-13, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-14

Lutheran Northeast def. Centennial, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20

Lutheran Northeast def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia def. Centennial, 25-21, 27-25

Pool B=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Fairbury, 25-14, 27-25

Clarkson-Leigh def. Wood River, 25-9, 25-17

Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-20

Fairbury def. Wood River, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24

Sutton def. Clarkson-Leigh, 25-16, 25-22

Sutton def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-22

Seventh Place=

Wood River def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-19

Third Place=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-8, 25-17

Championship=

Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-23

Crawford Triangular=

Crawford def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-2, 25-16

Hemingford def. Crawford

Hemingford def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-7, 25-6

Douglas Tournament=

Gering def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-13

Hartington-Newcastle Quad=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-9

Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-19

Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-5, 25-12

Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-10, 25-13

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-9

Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-16

Jim Bayly Invitational=

Battle Creek def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-12

Fremont def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 29-12

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-6

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-14

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 26-24, 25-13

Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-14

Fremont def. Omaha Mercy, 25-18, 25-16

Seventh Place=

Omaha North def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-11

Fifth Place=

Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11

Third Place=

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-20

Championship=

Fremont def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16

Kearney Catholic Triangular=

Hastings St Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St Cecilia, 25-17, 25-21

Lewis Central Tournament=

Pool A=

Lewis Central, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-12, 21-14

Stanton, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 12-21, 21-13, 19-17

Tri-Center, Neola, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-8, 21-15

Pool B=

Blair def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-12, 21-8

Blair def. Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa, 21-12, 21-19

Blair def. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 21-14, 21-10

Gold=

Blair def. Tri-Center, Neola, Iowa, 25-17, 25-18

Lewis Central, Iowa def. Blair, 19-21, 21-11, 15-11

Silver=

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-15, 21-11

Lexington Triangular=

Hastings def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9

Lexington def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-21

Lexington def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10

Lincoln Northeast Blastoff Tournament=

Pool A=

Gretna East def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-23

Gretna East def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-20, 28-26

Pool B=

Lincoln Pius X def. North Platte, 25-17, 26-24

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-12

Pool C=

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast def. Beatrice, 25-23, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-8, 14-25, 25-18

Pool D=

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-16

Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13

Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-17

Gold=

Gretna East def. Platte County, Mo., 25-20, 15-25, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna East, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-19

Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-23

Minden Invitational=

Pool A=

Minden def. Alma, 25-7, 25-12

Minden def. Nebraska Christian, 28-26, 26-24

Nebraska Christian def. Alma, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18

Pool B=

Adams Central def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-15

Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-18

Amherst def. Twin River, 25-18, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Alma def. Twin River, 25-8, 22-25, 25-21

Third Place=

Nebraska Christian def. Amherst, 13-25, 25-23, 25-20

Championship=

Minden def. Adams Central, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Norfolk Invitational=

Pool A=

Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22

Bennington def. Yankton, S.D., 25-16, 25-16

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-15, 25-19

Pool B=

Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-11

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-17

Third Place=

Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-20, 25-20

Championship=

Bennington def. Kearney, 28-26, 25-14

Overton Tournament=

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Heartland/Hampton, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17

Shelton def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-12

Semifinal=

Overton def. Shelton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-17, 25-13

Maxwell def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14

Fifth Place=

Maxwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-9

Seventh Place=

Hitchcock County def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-20, 25-10

Third Place=

Shelton def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-16

Championship=

Overton def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-14

Plainview Quad=

Boone Central def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17

Boone Central def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-13

Boone Central def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-19

Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15

Plainview def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-22

Wausa def. Boyd County, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23

Plattsmouth Tournament=

David City def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-11

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-7

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-20

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 22-25, 25-23, 28-26

Semifinal=

David City def. Seward, 25-20, 25-23

Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-19, 25-14

Third Place=

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Arlington def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 25-22

Championship=

Norris def. David City, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Rapid City Christian Tournament=

Chadron def. St. Francis Indian, S.D., 25-9, 25-10

White River, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-18

