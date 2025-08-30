Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Pender def. Logan View-Scribner-Snider, 25-15, 16-25, 25-15, 25-6
Axtell Invitational=
Pool A=
Axtell def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 25-14
Axtell def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-14, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-20
Pool B=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-23, 25-20
Ansley-Litchfield def. Silver Lake, 25-21, 25-11
Dundy County Stratton def. Silver Lake, 25-15, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Silver Lake def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-10
Third Place=
Dundy County Stratton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 25-11
Championship=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Axtell, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24
Bellevue West Invitational=
Championship Bracket=
First Round=
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Westside, 25-16, 25-22
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-20
Omaha Skutt def. Millard South, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13
Papillion-LaVista South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-20, 25-8
Consolation Semifinal=
Millard South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20
Semifinal=
Elkhorn North def. Gretna, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Skutt
Fifth Place=
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 27-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Omaha Skutt def. Gretna, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23
Championship=
Elkhorn North def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
Consolation Bracket=
First Round=
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-21, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Bellevue West def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-23, 25-22
Boys Town Tournament=
Boys Town def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Boys Town def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-15
Cornerstone def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-13
Cornerstone def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-6, 25-14
Cornerstone def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-7
Walthill def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-19, 25-18
Cambridge Invitational=
Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-17
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 26-24
Southwest def. Cambridge, 25-21, 25-17
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-13
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22
Wauneta-Palisade def. Red Cloud, 26-24, 25-16
Centennial Invitational=
Pool A=
Bishop Neumann def. Centennial, 25-13, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-13, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-14
Lutheran Northeast def. Centennial, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20
Lutheran Northeast def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-15
Wilber-Clatonia def. Centennial, 25-21, 27-25
Pool B=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Fairbury, 25-14, 27-25
Clarkson-Leigh def. Wood River, 25-9, 25-17
Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-20
Fairbury def. Wood River, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24
Sutton def. Clarkson-Leigh, 25-16, 25-22
Sutton def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-22
Seventh Place=
Wood River def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-19
Third Place=
Clarkson-Leigh def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-8, 25-17
Championship=
Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-23
Crawford Triangular=
Crawford def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-2, 25-16
Hemingford def. Crawford
Hemingford def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-7, 25-6
Douglas Tournament=
Gering def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle Quad=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-9
Howells-Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-19
Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-5, 25-12
Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 25-10, 25-13
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-13, 25-9
Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-16
Jim Bayly Invitational=
Battle Creek def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-12
Fremont def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 29-12
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-6
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-14
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 26-24, 25-13
Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-14
Fremont def. Omaha Mercy, 25-18, 25-16
Seventh Place=
Omaha North def. Omaha South, 25-18, 25-11
Fifth Place=
Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11
Third Place=
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-20
Championship=
Fremont def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16
Kearney Catholic Triangular=
Hastings St Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St Cecilia, 25-17, 25-21
Lewis Central Tournament=
Pool A=
Lewis Central, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-12, 21-14
Stanton, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 12-21, 21-13, 19-17
Tri-Center, Neola, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-8, 21-15
Pool B=
Blair def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-12, 21-8
Blair def. Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa, 21-12, 21-19
Blair def. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 21-14, 21-10
Gold=
Blair def. Tri-Center, Neola, Iowa, 25-17, 25-18
Lewis Central, Iowa def. Blair, 19-21, 21-11, 15-11
Silver=
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-15, 21-11
Lexington Triangular=
Hastings def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-9
Lexington def. Hastings, 25-11, 25-21
Lexington def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10
Lincoln Northeast Blastoff Tournament=
Pool A=
Gretna East def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-23
Gretna East def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-20, 28-26
Pool B=
Lincoln Pius X def. North Platte, 25-17, 26-24
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Westview, 25-15, 25-12
Pool C=
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-15, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast def. Beatrice, 25-23, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-8, 14-25, 25-18
Pool D=
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-16
Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-13
Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-17
Gold=
Gretna East def. Platte County, Mo., 25-20, 15-25, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna East, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-19
Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-23
Minden Invitational=
Pool A=
Minden def. Alma, 25-7, 25-12
Minden def. Nebraska Christian, 28-26, 26-24
Nebraska Christian def. Alma, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18
Pool B=
Adams Central def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-15
Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-18
Amherst def. Twin River, 25-18, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Alma def. Twin River, 25-8, 22-25, 25-21
Third Place=
Nebraska Christian def. Amherst, 13-25, 25-23, 25-20
Championship=
Minden def. Adams Central, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22
Norfolk Invitational=
Pool A=
Bennington def. Norfolk, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22
Bennington def. Yankton, S.D., 25-16, 25-16
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 25-15, 25-19
Pool B=
Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-11
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place=
Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-20, 25-20
Championship=
Bennington def. Kearney, 28-26, 25-14
Overton Tournament=
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Heartland/Hampton, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Shelton def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-12
Semifinal=
Overton def. Shelton, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal=
Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-17, 25-13
Maxwell def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Maxwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-9
Seventh Place=
Hitchcock County def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-20, 25-10
Third Place=
Shelton def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-16
Championship=
Overton def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-14
Plainview Quad=
Boone Central def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17
Boone Central def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-13
Boone Central def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-19
Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15
Plainview def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-22
Wausa def. Boyd County, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23
Plattsmouth Tournament=
David City def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-11
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-7
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-20
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 22-25, 25-23, 28-26
Semifinal=
David City def. Seward, 25-20, 25-23
Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-19, 25-14
Third Place=
Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Arlington def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 25-22
Championship=
Norris def. David City, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19
Rapid City Christian Tournament=
Chadron def. St. Francis Indian, S.D., 25-9, 25-10
White River, S.D. def. Chadron, 25-23, 25-18
